The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has urged the police to expedite action on the 16 persons arrested for invading the studio of Accra-based UTV and arraign them before a court of competent jurisdiction to serve as a deterrent to others.

This call comes in response to the attack on the host and guests of United Showbiz programme by some alleged NPP youth.

In a statement issued on Sunday, PRINPAG described the attack as unfortunate.

It encouraged journalists in Ghana not to be deterred by such incidents, but to remain committed to their work as the Fourth Estate of the realm, adhering to the ethics of their profession without fear or favour.

The Association stated that it “abhors these attacks on journalists and media houses in the country and we condemn the attack in no uncertain terms and without any reservation. We are concerned about the continued occurrence of such acts in a country that used to boast proudly of its rankings on global press freedom indexes.”

Furthermore, PRINPAG expressed concern that incidents like the one at UTV on Saturday night could undermine confidence and reverse progress made in achieving positive rankings in future press freedom indexes.

However, it found solace in the swift action by the police.

“It is however heart-warming to hear that, the police moved in swiftly to arrest 16 members of the thugs to avert a possible bloodbath” it stated.

ALSO READ: