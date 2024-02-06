The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has backed the Ghana Journalists Association’s (GJA) decision to blacklist the Member of Parliament for Yendi constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama.

The MP and his team allegedly physically attacked a reporter while he was covering the new Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries on Saturday January 27, 2024.

PRINPAG said “imposing a media blackout on individuals who engage in such reprehensible behavior is a necessary step to uphold the integrity of the press and ensure the safety of journalists in Ghana.”

They further called on all stakeholders and political parties to uphold and respect the Journalism institution because “imperative that journalists are able to carry out their duties without fear of reprisal or violence.”

Full release below:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRINPAG Stands in Solidarity with GJA’s Decision to Impose Media Blackout on MP Farouk Aliu Mahama

The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) expresses its full support for the decision made by the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) to impose a media blackout on the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, in response to his assault on a journalist from Citi FM/TV.

Freedom of the press is a fundamental pillar of democracy, and any act of violence or intimidation against journalists must be strongly condemned. The incident involving Farouk Aliu Mahama (MP) is not only a violation of the rights of the journalist involved but also an attack on the principles of free speech and transparency.

PRINPAG believes that imposing a media blackout on individuals who engage in such reprehensible behavior is a necessary step to uphold the integrity of the press and ensure the safety of journalists in Ghana. We commend the GJA for taking a firm stand against impunity and for prioritizing the protection of its members.

We call on all stakeholders, including political leaders in the country, to respect the role of the media as watchdogs of society and to refrain from actions that undermine their independence or threaten their safety. It is imperative that journalists are able to carry out their duties without fear of reprisal or violence.

Once again, PRINPAG, is hereby reaffirming its commitment to promoting press freedom and defending the rights of journalists in Ghana. We will continue to work closely with the GJA, GIBA, MFWA and other relevant organizations to safeguard the principles of free speech and ensure accountability at all levels of society.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jeoege Wilson Kingson

Ag. Executive Secretary

0244822034

