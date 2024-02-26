The National Media Commission (NMC) has set the records straight on the closure of four radio stations in Bawku of the Upper East Region.

The Executive Secretary, George Sarpong has dismissed claims there was no prior notice ahead of the closure, stating they had been engaged for the past two years.

“I have indicated to you that in the past two years, we have been engaging the stations and we have spoken publicly and I think that that constitutes enough notice,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

In a statement on February 24, 2024, the National Communications Authority (NCA) announced the shutdown of Bawku FM, Source FM, Zahra FM, and Gumah FM based on recommendations from the Upper East Regional Security Council and the Ministry of National Security.

But NCA has come under criticism over the lack of engagement with the NMC, responsible for regulating media content, before such drastic actions.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has stressed the importance of upholding press freedom and ensuring due process in such cases.

However, Mr Sarpong has said the reservations of MFWA has been taken in good faith.

“On the comment raised by the MFWA, I think that there is a lesson in there for all of us going forward.

“My understanding of it is that in future any communication would require that the same question that you are asking about the internal working between NMC and NCA be part of that communication. The propriety of it we are ready to examine together and to see what is the best way forward going into the future,” he stated.

