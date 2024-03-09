Information-Minister-designate, Fatimatu Abubakar, charged investigative agencies to expedite their inquiry into the gruesome murder of journalisty, Ahmed Suale.

According to her, she has received briefings from his predecessor, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah regarding the incident.

Appearing before the Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Friday, Madam Abubakr called on the security agencies to hasten their efforts to bring justice and closure to the grieving family and loved ones.

“It is a matter that brings great sadness to me and all of us in the information sector. That being said, I have been briefed by the former minister that the case is still ongoing and there is an active ongoing investigation.”

“So we can only count on the security agencies to double up and make sure that justice is delivered to the family and all loved ones,” she said.

Ahmed was shot dead near his family house in Accra on January 16, 2019. He is part of over 1000 journalists killed for reporting the news and bringing information to the public between 2006-2017 according to According to UNESCO.

The unresolved and brutal killing of the investigative journalist of Tiger Eye PI by unknown assailants remains a troubling issue.

