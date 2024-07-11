President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has urged the Attorney General (AG) to expedite the long-delayed Ahmed Suale case.

This appeal follows a recent attack on three journalists, prompting a media blackout on certain political figures.

During the GJA’s 75th Anniversary Lecture in Ho, Mr. Dwumfour stressed the association’s commitment to pressuring state authorities to secure justice for Ahmed Suale.

He also called on the government to strengthen its collaboration with the GJA to ensure the safety and security of journalists in Ghana.

Highlighting the crucial role of public support for the media, the GJA president encouraged anyone with information on the Ahmed Suale case to assist the police in their investigation.

“In 2024 alone, the GJA imposed a media blackout on key state personalities due to attacks on three journalists while they were on duty. Let me use this anniversary lecture to call on the government and authority to intensify its collaboration with the GJA in ensuring the safety and security of journalists in Ghana.

“We also wish to use this platform to appeal to the Attorney General to start expediting action on the Ahmed Suale murder case, a single issue that keeps affecting the position of the media on the Word Press Freedom Index.”

“Five years have passed since the murder of the investigative journalist, yet there appears to be no progress. As an association, we shall continue to put pressure on state authorities to demand justice for Ahmed Suale.

“I also want to urge anyone with information about those responsible for this matter to help the police investigate this case. The media cannot thrive without the support of the public. As a result, we call for collaboration in this regard as we work to address our developmental challenges.”

ALSO READ: