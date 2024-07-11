Atlantic Lithium has suspended operations at its Ewoyaa lithium project in the Central Region following a fatal accident earlier this week.

The Australian company has reported that authorities have been notified, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Ewoyaa project, which received a 15-year permit in October last year, is poised to become Ghana’s first lithium operation.

Half of the lithium produced at Ewoyaa will be processed at a refinery owned by US-based Piedmont Lithium, Atlantic’s second-largest shareholder, which has committed to funding most of the mine’s construction.

Atlantic plans to produce a total of 3.6 million tonnes of spodumene concentrate, or 350,000 tonnes annually, over 12 years from the site.

This output would make Ewoyaa the world’s 10th-largest lithium project, according to the company.

Atlantic Lithium has a market capitalization of £123 million ($156 million).

