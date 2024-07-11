Bayern Munich have signed midfielder Joao Palhinha from Fulham on a four-year contract until June 2028 for £42.3m, plus £4.2m in add-ons.

The 28-year-old Portugal international joins the Bundesliga club a year after their initial deal to sign him collapsed.

“This is one of the happiest days of my life,” Palhinha told the club’s website.

“I’m now playing for one of the top clubs in Europe. It’s a dream come true for me, and I’m very proud of that.”

Palhinha joined Fulham from Sporting Lisbon in 2022 for around £17m.

He won the club’s Player of the Year award during his opening season at Craven Cottage.

The midfielder made 79 appearances over two seasons in west London, scoring eight times.

Palhinha follows Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise to Bayern.

English defender Eric Dier has also joined the Bundesliga club permanently after playing for them on loan from Tottenham last season.

Bayern’s 11-year hold on the German title was ended by Bayer Leverkusen in 2023-24.