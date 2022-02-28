There is a fatal accident at Akim Aboabo between Akim Asafo and Nsutam on the Accra-Kumasi Highway involving a Nissan Pickup and a loaded Daf Articulated truck.

The accident which occurred in the early hours of Monday, February 28, 2022, has led to a complete closure of the road.

The Kibi MTTD Accident Prevention Squad (APS) have cordoned and are assisting motorists.

Also, emergency crews, including Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Extrication Team, National Ambulance Service EMTs, and Road Safety Management Service Limited have also been on the scene.

Meanwhile, all motorists approaching from Suhum have been diverted through Kibi, at Apedwa Junction, while those proceeding from Nsutam are diverted through Kibi, at Kibi Junction.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the accident in a Facebook post, stating further updates will be communicated in due course.

