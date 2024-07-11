A 13-year-old boy in Kpalugu in the Zawse Electoral area of the Upper East Region has allegedly been physically abused by his uncle.

The incident is said to have happened on Sunday after the uncle accused him of stealing an unspecified amount of money belonging to his wife.

In a telephone conversation with JoyNews’ Muftawu Nabila Abdulai, assemblyman for the area, Azambarima Solomon also known as Paa Solo, said the uncle, a man believed to be a pastor, after beating the nephew abandoned him to attend church.

A resident later intervened and reported the incident to the local chief.

However, the abuser’s daughter later discovered the missing money in a wardrobe.

He had previously claimed the money was left on the table and accused the boy of taking it, justifying his abuse.

According to the assemblyman, the boy was taken to the hospital.

However, when pressed for details, he seemed uncertain about the actual medical care the boy received.

