Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor, has stressed her commitment to completing the Saglemi Housing Project and provide free accommodation to public servants if elected President.

“Public servants play a crucial role in our country. They deserve comfortable housing without the burden of rent. I will support their well-being and recognize their contributions to our nation’s development” she stated.

Regarding the Saglemi housing project, which stalled under the NPP government, Akua Donkor criticized their approach.

“I am not happy with the NPP government partnering with private companies to finish and manage the Saglemi affordable housing project. When I come into power, I will complete the project myself” he stressed.

The presidential hopeful said she is very busy with her nationwide campaign for a landslide victory in December.

“I am actively preparing for the upcoming presidential elections. I have been very busy lately campaigning and recently undertook a two-week nationwide campaign tour” she said.

Despite previous electoral challenges, Akua Donkor said she has done everything right for her name to be on the ballot.

“I believe in the vision I have for Ghana, and I am confident that the people will recognize and support our efforts this time” she added.

