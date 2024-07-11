Kwame Owusu Fordjour, popularly known as Dr. UN, has said Chef Smith erred by not seeking his counsel before attempting the cook-a-thon.

According to him, he was taken aback by Chef Smith’s amateur tactics which has backfired.

Dr. UN said the chef would have achieved his aim if he did not involve the Guinness World Record.

“I would tell him to hold the cook-a-thon independently of Guinness. He could have built his brand to surpass the Guinness World Record” he stated.

This notwithstanding, Dr. UN offered to enhance Chef Smith’s reputation with a positive citation.

“I would give him a positive citation and help him establish his own standing. I would even involve a High Commissioner to present the award to help him get back his credibility,” he said on Onua FM.

