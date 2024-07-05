Kwame Owusu Fordjour, popularly known as Dr. UN, has denied any involvement in the award presented to Chef Smith, who sought to break the cook-a-thon record in Ghana, contrary to public claims.

He stated that between 2023 and 2024, he did not organize any award schemes to honour individuals excelling in various fields.

Dr. UN said neither he nor his management team had any knowledge of the purported Guinness World Records (GWR) award Chef Smith received, which misled the public.

He therefore urged those linking him to the award to desist from tarnishing his hard won reputation

“I have not presented any awards. All my activities are transparent on social media, and I have not awarded Chef Smith or anyone else. My management has no knowledge of such matters, and I have not conducted any award ceremonies in the past two years,” he clarified in Twi in an interview on Angel FM.

Background

Dr. UN gained notoriety in Ghana after successfully deceiving many public figures into believing his award scheme was affiliated to the United Nations and the Kofi Annan Foundation.

He honoured popular figures in government, Members of Parliament, academia and entertainment.

Dr. UN was exposed when the UN office in Ghana issue a statement to distance itself from the award scheme.

