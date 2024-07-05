The recent rise in fuel prices has reignited discussions about possible hikes in transport fares, particularly among drivers in Accra.

They are pressing the leadership of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and other transport unions to officially announce fare increases.

Drivers argue that, the higher fuel prices are making it difficult for them to meet their financial obligations and support their families.

They also express concern over the escalating costs of spare parts and other operational cost.

“Sometimes we go home with bare hands because you cannot say you are not buying fuel. As long as you have moved the car, the car owner will take his or her sales. If you want to work with the car, you have to fill the tank. If you do all this and you don’t get anything for yourself.

“We plead with the mother union to increase the fare so that we can have that difference. If they increase by 20 or 15%, we will be okay, or let’s say 10 per cent,” Kwabena Kakraba, a taxi driver at the Adabraka Cooperative Society station told Citi Business News.

Although the situation is not across all stations, some taxi drivers at Tesano have already begun to review their fares. Taxi drivers who previously charged GH₵10 for short distances are now insisting on GH₵15.

“Short distances used to be GHȼ10 but because of the fuel price hikes, it is now GHȼ15. If we don’t increase it, we cannot make ends meet. Spare parts are also on the rise. Home used tyres now cost GHȼ250. We have to factor all these otherwise we will make losses,” Kwaku Abban Abaidoo said.

Commuters are on governent to address the fuel price increases to prevent further charges.

“What we are asking is that anytime there is a fuel increase, they should think about the citizens,” Emmanuel Martey said.

Meanwhile, Concerned Drivers Union will address matters of fuel price hikes and the impact on transport fares on July 8.

Recent fuel price hikes in the first pricing window of July saw a litre of petrol being sold at GH₵14.80, while a litre of diesel cost consumers GH₵14.92 at leading oil marketing companies including Shell and Goil.

