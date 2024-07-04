“Petrol Tanker Involved in Accident Overturns on Hohoe-Sanko Road [Photos]”

A petrol tanker with registration number GN 44-76 has been involved in an accident on the Hohoe-Sanko Road in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region.

According to an eyewitness Matthias Amuzo at around 3:30 a.m., he heard a loud noise opposite his house and decided to investigate.

He said the fuel tanker had toppled over obstructing the Hohoe-Sanko road.

Mr. Amuzo blamed the accident on the poor nature of the road and called on government to come to their aid.

In an interview with Adom News, DO III Bismark Hosu-Porbley, Hohoe Municipal Fire Commander, reported that their investigation revealed the tanker driver was attempting to avoid a pothole when he lost control of the vehicle, causing the accident.

He noted that, the tanker driver’s assistant sustained an injury to his left hand, and the driver complained of body pains.

The Fire Commander mentioned that their team had to stay overnight to secure lives and property.

Yakubu Abas, the driver of the fuel tanker, also spoke to Adom News, blamed the accident on the poor condition of the road.

He urgently appealed to the government to address the state of the road network connecting the Hohoe and Oti to the Northern part of the country.

