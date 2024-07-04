Ghanaian dancehall and reggae superstar, Stonebwoy is set to electrify audiences at the upcoming Reggae Geel Festival 2024, Europe’s oldest and biggest reggae festival.

Scheduled for August 2-3, 2024, the festival will take place in Belgium and promises an unforgettable experience for reggae enthusiasts.

Stonebwoy, known for his dynamic performances and hit songs, will join an impressive lineup of international reggae artistes, bringing his unique Afro-dancehall sound to the European stage.

The announcement of his participation has generated excitement among fans and music lovers worldwide, who eagerly anticipate his live performance.

Stonebwoy will be performing Live at Europe's oldest and biggest Reggae Festival – Reggae Geel Festival 2024 in Belgium scheduled Friday August 2-3, 2024.

Reggae Geel, established in 1978, is celebrated for its rich history and commitment to promoting reggae music and culture.

The festival attracts thousands of attendees each year, featuring top-tier artists and creating a vibrant atmosphere that honours the genre’s roots and evolution.

Stonebwoy’s inclusion in the Reggae Geel lineup underscores his growing influence in the global music scene.

