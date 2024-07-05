Siemens Digital Industries (www.Siemens.com) and PE Energy partner to enhance industrial automation in Nigeria; Combining Siemens’ technology with PE Energy’s expertise to boost efficiency, productivity, and sustainability; This partnership aims to drive industrial growth and competitiveness in Nigeria through advanced automation solutions.

Siemens and PE Energy are proud to announce their strategic partnership, aimed at enhancing the landscape with advanced industrial automation systems, motion and drives, and process instrumentation across Nigeria. This collaboration promises to deliver state-of-the-art solutions to a diverse array of industries such as Oil&Gas, manufacturing, food&beverage, and more.

As a leading player in the Nigerian industrial sector, PE Energy has consistently demonstrated its commitment to excellence and innovation. By teaming up with Siemens Digital Industries, a global innovation and technology leader in industrial automation, PE Energy is set to provide unparalleled services that enhance operational efficiency, productivity, and sustainability for its clients.

“Our partnership represents a powerful synergy of Siemens’ advanced technology and PE Energy’s industry expertise,” states Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens Sub-Saharan Africa. “Together, we look forward to driving significant advancements in industrial automation across Nigeria, fostering growth and innovation in the region. This collaboration paves the way for the future of automation and innovation, empowering Nigerian businesses to compete globally and prosper locally.”

“We are excited about this partnership with Siemens Digital Industries,” said Mr. Daere Akobo, Chairman of PANA Holdings and CEO of its subsidiary, PE Energy. “This collaboration aligns with our mission to offer cutting-edge technology and comprehensive solutions that meet the dynamic needs of our clients across various industries. Together, we will drive the implementation of state-of-the-art solutions in Nigeria’s industrial sector, fostering growth and competitiveness.”

The partnership will leverage Siemens’ advanced technology and expertise in automation, drive systems, and process instrumentation. PE Energy will integrate these solutions to deliver customized, high-performance systems that address the unique challenges faced by Nigerian industries. This includes enhancing factory automation processes, optimizing motion and drives applications, and improving process instrumentation for better control and efficiency.

This partnership underscores a shared vision of advancing industrial automation capabilities and fostering technological innovation in Nigeria. Both PE Energy and Siemens Digital Industries are dedicated to empowering businesses with the tools and expertise needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive global market.

About Siemens AG:

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare.

In fiscal 2023, which ended on September 30, 2023, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €77.8 billion and net income of €8.5 billion. As of September 30, 2023, the company employed around 320,000 people worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.Siemens.com.

About PE Energy Ltd:

PE Energy is a premier provider of integrated solutions in the industrial sector, specializing in delivering high-quality products and services that enhance operational efficiency and sustainability. In collaboration with its affiliate, AKD Digital Solutions Ltd, PE Energy focuses on innovative solution that optimize workflows and processes and maximize performance and customer satisfaction, across a wide range of industries in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa.