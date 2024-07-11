Ghanaian singer, Sista Afia has set social media on fire with her latest bikini video which she posted while on vacation in Miami.
The video has drawn a mix of admiration and controversy from followers over the display of nudity.
In the video, Sista Afia dons a multicolored swimsuit paired with a see-through mesh pant.
At one point, she dramatically removes the covering, leaving her bare bum exposed to the public’s eye.
The singer’s daring display seems to be a direct response to speculations that her figure has been surgically enhanced.
The video has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with some fans applauding her confidence and others expressing shock at the bold move.
Video below:
📸 @sista_afia having great time in Miami pic.twitter.com/d7obJg59Po
— 𝕏 Ghana 🇬🇭 (@xghana_) July 11, 2024