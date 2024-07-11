Sista Afia
Sista Afia

Ghanaian singer, Sista Afia has set social media on fire with her latest bikini video which she posted while on vacation in Miami.

The video has drawn a mix of admiration and controversy from followers over the display of nudity.

In the video, Sista Afia dons a multicolored swimsuit paired with a see-through mesh pant.

At one point, she dramatically removes the covering, leaving her bare bum exposed to the public’s eye.

The singer’s daring display seems to be a direct response to speculations that her figure has been surgically enhanced.

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with some fans applauding her confidence and others expressing shock at the bold move.

Video below:




