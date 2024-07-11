Ghanaian singer, Sista Afia has set social media on fire with her latest bikini video which she posted while on vacation in Miami.

The video has drawn a mix of admiration and controversy from followers over the display of nudity.

In the video, Sista Afia dons a multicolored swimsuit paired with a see-through mesh pant.

At one point, she dramatically removes the covering, leaving her bare bum exposed to the public’s eye.

The singer’s daring display seems to be a direct response to speculations that her figure has been surgically enhanced.

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with some fans applauding her confidence and others expressing shock at the bold move.

Video below: