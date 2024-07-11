Head of Public Affairs at the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), John K. Kapi, has refuted allegations that WAEC manipulates examination results for political purposes.

According to him, his outfit ensures fairness and upholds strict standards in their marking schemes.

“It’s untrue that we alter results to favour any government. No one should claim our exams are politically influenced. What candidates deserve is exactly what they receive” Mr. Kapi stressed.

He made this known in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday, while addressing concerns about undue influence and compromised WAEC officials.

In Mr. Kapi’s view, there is no intention to please any government by adjusting the marking scheme.

“Such claims are baseless. No one within our organization would compromise our standards. We meticulously review and agree on marking schemes during coordination meetings to ensure consistency” he explained.

The WAEC official said examiners are instructed to adhere strictly to agreed-upon criteria and not to use discretion to favour any candidate.

“We stand by our rigorous processes to guarantee fair and impartial examination outcomes.” he added.

