The People’s Forum: Residents of Oyibi Adamrobe cry out over deteriorating roads

Residents of Oyibi Adamrobe in the Akuapem South constituency have voiced their frustration over the deplorable state of their roads.

According to them, this predicament has become a significant hazard and hindrance to their daily lives.

The distraught residents who spoke on People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday shared their grievances.

They said repeated appeals to the local Assembly have gone unanswered.

“Armed robbers attack us in this community, but if you call the police, they say they won’t come because the roads are bad. When it rains, we have to stay indoors until the water subsides. If we had a proper drainage system, it would be better.

Both NPP and NDC make promises, but after we vote for them, they don’t return. This year, if the government doesn’t fix our roads, not a single vote will come from this area, even though it’s an NPP stronghold. We are ready to withhold our votes if the road isn’t fixed,” one resident lamented.

The residents also expressed frustration over the neglect by the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Aburi District Assembly, highlighting the urgent need for government intervention to address their educational and infrastructural challenges.

“The Ghana Education Service has also neglected us. We’re under the Aburi District Assembly, but they ignore our calls to check on our students. The burden falls on us, the residents, but we can only do so much. The government needs to intervene,” another resident explained.

“Even when someone is sick, taxis refuse to come because of the terrible road conditions. We are really suffering. There’s no gutter here, which is why people are angry, they don’t see the impact of their vote,” he added.

The residents are, therefore, urging the government to fix the road and build schools in the area or they will boycott the December 7 election.

