Residents of Ablekuma Abease in the Ga Central Municipality of the Greater Accra region are lamenting over neglected and lack of basic amenities.

According to them, infrastructural development is nothing to write home about despite the promises from several government officials, including the immediate past Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.

The residents have said they lack good roads, water, drainage systems health facilities among others which is making their lives in the community unbearable.

Some of the residents expressed their frustration on People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

To drum home their concerns, they displayed placards some of whose messages read no water; no vote, no roads no vote, Abease we are suffering among others.

They added that, roads in the area are bumpy, dusty, full of gullies and anytime it rains, the portions of the roads get flooded, making the road unmotorable.

“We have a newly built market in this community, but it has been left to rot due to the state of our roads. There is no clear demarcation, so it appears Abease belongs to both Ga West and Ga Central, yet we can’t boost of any development. We are an orphan community,” a resident said.

For drivers, the burden of fixing their cars due to the nature of the road amidst the rising cost of spare parts is distressing.

They have vowed not to vote in the December 7 election if the government continues to turn a blind eye to their predicament.

