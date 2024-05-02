The Interior Ministry has by Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours imposed on Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region.

The curfew hours which start from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am took effect from Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

In a statement, the Ministry government called on Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.

Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons.

The Ministry has warned any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.

The renewed curfew follows a clash which occurred on the evening of Wednesday, April 24.

It involved some soldiers and Prison Service personnel heavily armed officers in a tense confrontation.

The incident occurred when military personnel requested the release of two individuals who sought refuge in the prison yard to evade arrest.

These individuals had reportedly caused a disturbance during the official launch of the 40th-anniversary celebration of Bawku Naba, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka, at his palace.

