Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo, has reacted to a heartwarming post by Stephanie Benson as she celebrates her husband’s birthday.

The popular Ghanaian icon marked 31 years of successful marriage with her husband, John Benson in a heartwarming birthday post on Twitter.

In the post, she said she would choose her husband over and over again.

According to the United Kingdom-based Ghanaian international singer and performer, she wanted her husband for a lifetime and she loved him every day for the past 31 years and is ready to do much more.

The post gathered massive reactions online including that of Miss Odo who said: “This kind of love, some will never experience.”

