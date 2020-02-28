Songstress Stephanie Benson has advised women to check the size of the balls of their spouses to know if they are cheats or otherwise

According to her own way of ascertaining this, men who have bigger balls are not faithful and are prone to cheating in their relationship or marriages.

However, men with small-sized balls do not cheat and are very faithful to their spouses to the end urging women to go for such persons instead.

She mentioned that her husband has small balls hence he has been faithful throughout their marriage till now.