Ghanaian actress and influencer, Efia Odo, says she was crushed following President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decision to lift restrictions imposed on the movement of persons.

President Akufo-Addo has lifted restrictions imposed on the movement of persons on Greater Accra region and Greater Kumasi and surrounding towns as part of efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.

MORE STORIES

Efia Odo goes ‘naked’ to launch bikini; Shatta Wale reacts (Photo)

Check out Efia Odo’s new name

According to the President, the three-week lockdown has achieved its objectives, among which was the need to scale up tracing and testing people who may have come into contact with those who had already tested positive.

But, there has been a mixed reaction from Ghanaians on social media, especially twitter and Efia Odo is one of them.

Taking to her Twitter page, the sexy social media personality said although she is shocked at the turn of event, he is pleading with Ghanaians to be extra careful.

Check out her tweets:

Nana a shocki me — efiaodo (@efiaodo1) April 19, 2020

Although this ban has been lifted, I’m on my knees begging my fellow Ghanaians in the name of God to be extra extra extra careful. Anything can happen. Your life is important to me. — efiaodo (@efiaodo1) April 19, 2020

Ban being lifted after 1000+ cases reported🧐. Something smells fishy or shall I say there’s a political agenda aroma around this lift. — efiaodo (@efiaodo1) April 19, 2020



