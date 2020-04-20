President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lifted the ban on restricted movement in some parts of the country including Greater Accra region and Kumasi.

According to the President, the decision to enforce the three-week lockdown was taken to give government the opportunity to try to contain the spread of the virus, scale-up effectively the tracing of persons who had come into contact with infected persons, test them for the virus, and quarantine those who tested positive and isolate them for treatment.

After the announcement, the news seems to have been met with a mix reaction from all quarters of the country.

Check some out:

‘Prez Akufo-Addo decision to lift coronavirus lockdown be bad move’ – Ghanaians react https://t.co/D5N8SCi5GI — BBC Pidgin (@bbcnewspidgin) April 20, 2020

Since last night, I’ve read some of you joke or perhaps express through jokes your belief that “Akufo-Addo wants us to die.” Basically, there is a tendency to think that lifting the lockdown was a bigger calculable risk thing than locking down things.



I’m not sure that’s it. — Hornsby (@ybsnroh) April 20, 2020

How can Akufo Addo lift this ban on lockdown whilst the number still increases,oh God help Ghana pic.twitter.com/Dxz67U9LAu — SPIDERMAN GH (@gh_spiderman) April 20, 2020

Shatta Wale Pleads With Mahama To Give Prez. Akufo-Addo 4 More Years…#SikazFyla#MyShowbizHub#LimeLightEnt — TürñÜpPrïñçëss Sïkä (@Sika4real3) April 20, 2020

Congratulations to President Akufo-Addo on successful completion of his 3 Week course on ‘how to bring people back to life’.



The Electoral Commission is grateful, Sir pic.twitter.com/sYKTG7oYes — Nat G. Tetteh🇬🇭 (@NatTettehGhana) April 20, 2020

President Akufo-Addo : STAY HOME

Ghanaians : We are hungry, we will die of hunger 😔.

President Akufo-Addo : NOW YOU CAN GO OUT.

Ghanaians : Does he know what he is doing, the coro coro numbers will increase ohhh.🤔🤔

Me: So what would you have him do? — pearl akanya ofori (#iammissakanya) (@pearlakanya) April 20, 2020

after Akufo-Addo said we know how to bring back economy but not how to resurrect dead citizens (ignore the plagiarism),

then his finance minister writes an emotional scam to ask us to answer this question for him: what does an African finance minister do now?

so who was fooled? — novisi dzitrie (@novisid) April 20, 2020

Wow, congratulations to my Ghanaian friends here cus That’s a big progress. Nana Akufo-Addo 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cJ4hCxsnjO — Mo Of Lagos 💛 (@Mobamz_) April 19, 2020

This doesn’t look good at all. It puts us at risk but they say the experts knows better so we watching them. #JoySMS https://t.co/0p1IoFw3VE — Dep. Min. Energy 🇬🇭 (@shikome_1) April 20, 2020

My only fear is the community spread cos many people will move to the villages especially with the fear of a possible future lockdown and if they happen to be asymptomatic, they’ll get to spread the virus before everyone gets to know.#JoySMS — SARK + NANAABA = ❤ (@DeBoyRex) April 20, 2020

Dear Mr President @NAkufoAddo , pls I hope you were NOT pressured to lift #TheLockdown ? The science you referred to must prove effective, lest you’ve just sent us to the slaughter house ! May God be with us #JoyNews #joysms @EmefaApawu — a.nimako (@aknimako) April 19, 2020

Damn, it’s scary not being able to trust anyone. What’s a world without trust😞 — efiaodo (@efiaodo1) April 20, 2020

When you copy and paste without understanding, you end up acting against the very words you carelessly plagiarised.@NAkufoAddo aka Nana Plagia pic.twitter.com/mX4WNPL8uY — Yayra Koku (@YayraKoku) April 20, 2020