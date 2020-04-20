President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lifted the ban on restricted movement in some parts of the country including Greater Accra region and Kumasi.

According to the President, the decision to enforce the three-week lockdown was taken to give government the opportunity to try to contain the spread of the virus, scale-up effectively the tracing of persons who had come into contact with infected persons, test them for the virus, and quarantine those who tested positive and isolate them for treatment.

After the announcement, the news seems to have been met with a mix reaction from all quarters of the country.

