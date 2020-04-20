President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lifted the ban on restricted movement in some parts of the country including Greater Accra region and Kumasi.
According to the President, the decision to enforce the three-week lockdown was taken to give government the opportunity to try to contain the spread of the virus, scale-up effectively the tracing of persons who had come into contact with infected persons, test them for the virus, and quarantine those who tested positive and isolate them for treatment.
After the announcement, the news seems to have been met with a mix reaction from all quarters of the country.
Check some out:
‘Prez Akufo-Addo decision to lift coronavirus lockdown be bad move’ – Ghanaians react https://t.co/D5N8SCi5GI— BBC Pidgin (@bbcnewspidgin) April 20, 2020
Since last night, I’ve read some of you joke or perhaps express through jokes your belief that “Akufo-Addo wants us to die.” Basically, there is a tendency to think that lifting the lockdown was a bigger calculable risk thing than locking down things.— Hornsby (@ybsnroh) April 20, 2020
I’m not sure that’s it.
How can Akufo Addo lift this ban on lockdown whilst the number still increases,oh God help Ghana pic.twitter.com/Dxz67U9LAu— SPIDERMAN GH (@gh_spiderman) April 20, 2020
Shatta Wale Pleads With Mahama To Give Prez. Akufo-Addo 4 More Years…#SikazFyla#MyShowbizHub#LimeLightEnt— TürñÜpPrïñçëss Sïkä (@Sika4real3) April 20, 2020
Reaction of some Ghanaians after President Akufo-Addo lifted #thelockdown of Accra and Kumasi 👇#COVID19Ghana #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/LgxZkNfGvr— Radio Univers 105.7FM (@univers1057fm) April 20, 2020
Congratulations to President Akufo-Addo on successful completion of his 3 Week course on ‘how to bring people back to life’.— Nat G. Tetteh🇬🇭 (@NatTettehGhana) April 20, 2020
The Electoral Commission is grateful, Sir pic.twitter.com/sYKTG7oYes
President Akufo-Addo : STAY HOME— pearl akanya ofori (#iammissakanya) (@pearlakanya) April 20, 2020
Ghanaians : We are hungry, we will die of hunger 😔.
President Akufo-Addo : NOW YOU CAN GO OUT.
Ghanaians : Does he know what he is doing, the coro coro numbers will increase ohhh.🤔🤔
Me: So what would you have him do?
after Akufo-Addo said we know how to bring back economy but not how to resurrect dead citizens (ignore the plagiarism),— novisi dzitrie (@novisid) April 20, 2020
then his finance minister writes an emotional scam to ask us to answer this question for him: what does an African finance minister do now?
so who was fooled?
Wow, congratulations to my Ghanaian friends here cus That’s a big progress. Nana Akufo-Addo 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cJ4hCxsnjO— Mo Of Lagos 💛 (@Mobamz_) April 19, 2020
This doesn’t look good at all. It puts us at risk but they say the experts knows better so we watching them. #JoySMS https://t.co/0p1IoFw3VE— Dep. Min. Energy 🇬🇭 (@shikome_1) April 20, 2020
My only fear is the community spread cos many people will move to the villages especially with the fear of a possible future lockdown and if they happen to be asymptomatic, they’ll get to spread the virus before everyone gets to know.#JoySMS— SARK + NANAABA = ❤ (@DeBoyRex) April 20, 2020
Dear Mr President @NAkufoAddo , pls I hope you were NOT pressured to lift #TheLockdown ? The science you referred to must prove effective, lest you’ve just sent us to the slaughter house ! May God be with us #JoyNews #joysms @EmefaApawu— a.nimako (@aknimako) April 19, 2020
Damn, it’s scary not being able to trust anyone. What’s a world without trust😞— efiaodo (@efiaodo1) April 20, 2020
When you copy and paste without understanding, you end up acting against the very words you carelessly plagiarised.@NAkufoAddo aka Nana Plagia pic.twitter.com/mX4WNPL8uY— Yayra Koku (@YayraKoku) April 20, 2020
Ghanaians are actually taking this #COVID19 lightly ….most of them think it’s malaria 😹💔— Mr.Agbemenya🇬🇭 (@KophiEdudzi__) April 19, 2020