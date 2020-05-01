President Nana Akufo-Addo has extended the closure of Ghana’s borders by another month following the increase in the number of confirmed cases of the global pandemic, the Coronavirus.

President Akufo-Addo added that the decision was needed to manage the current local cases recorded in the country.

Speaking at a closed-door celebration of the Labour Day, organised by the state broadcaster GBC in conjunction with the Trades Union Congress, the president disclosed that the extension will be effected on Monday, May 4 at 1:am GMT.

“…Government has taken the decision to extend further the closure of our borders for a month, effective 1:am on Monday May 4 until Sunday 31st May. We know that the overwhelming majority of positive cases came from travellers or contacts of travellers, so we have no option than to keep our borders closed until we are confident that we have put in place measures to prevent travellers from importing the virus.

“These restrictions cannot, and will not be a permanent feature of our lives. But they are for now essential for our survival,” he added.