Reigning Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene, has proved he is not just a performer, but a knowledgeable figure in the production of music.

Kuami Eugene took to his Instagram page to show his other side, by drumming some Reggae beats to his hit song, Bebi Besi, which featured Kwame Yogot.

The artiste was seen rocking a five-piece acoustic drum kits as he displays exquisite skills.

His one-minute mini-show has earned him accolades from his fans including mix masters and other musicians.

It was not surprising as Kuami Eugene had earlier hinted he was a church performer.

He posted a throwback photo of his teenage times when he was behind a huge drum set in church.