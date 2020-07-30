Celebrated Joy FM radio presenter, Doreen Andoh, has opened up on her share of heartbreaks suffered during her early days.

Doreen Andoh who was speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM said in spite of the pain, she saw those happenings as experiences to learn from.

She added that such happenings have helped her to deal with disappointments in life and how to move on.

On what caused the heartbreaks, Doreen said in one case, the guy did not want the relationship as much as she did.

“I see it as a relationship, if the person doesn’t want to be with you, you can’t insult the person. It’s a total no-no. Just walk away so I said let me walk away,” she said.

She advised that as humans “people will walk over you, tell you stuff that you do not want to hear but that is life.”