Joy FM's Doreen Andoh bags prestigious 'Woman of the Year for Excellence in Media' award

The host of Joy FM‘s Cosmopolitan Mix, Doreen Andoh, has been hounoured at the 2021 Glitz Africa Women’s awards for her exploits in the broadcasting space.

The radio presenter, popularly known as the ‘Queen of the Airwaves’, was awarded the prestigious ‘Woman of the Year for Excellence in Media’ at the event on Sunday.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show on Monday, she said the award means a lot to her.

Considering other award winners on the bill, including Electoral Commission boss, Jean Mensa; former Chief Justice, Georgina Theodore Woode; singer Becca, among others, Doreen said she “felt wholly honoured because these are extremely powerful women.”

“So if I am able to be able to sit at table with them, then it means I might have done something great,” she added.

Doreen Andoh has been a great player in the media industry. She has made great strides and has been working with The Multimedia Group for the past 26 years.

She made her debut on radio, as a news anchor for Joy FM in 1995. Her love for music, drew her into deejaying. This turned what she once considered a hobby, into a successful career in broadcasting.

That career in broadcasting has taken her through series of hosting and co-hosting of programmes on radio and television, eventually to her current position as the host of The Cosmopolitan Mix – a show she has hosted since 1995.

She was the first to receive the Best Presenter of the Year award in 2001 and has subsequently won other awards including, ‘The Outstanding Female Presenter’ awards at the Ghana Women’s Awards in 2013.

She expressed profound gratitude to colleagues and all who supported her to win the award.