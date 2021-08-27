Radio Personality, Doreen Andoh, says she hopes to become a pastor someday.

“I play around with it, but it is something I hope to do through Sunday school,” she said joyfully.

The host of the Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM said this when she shared the story of her journey into broadcasting, with Rev. Albert Ocran, as part of the Engine Room series on Springboard, Your Virtual University.

Doreen narrated how God used her personal tragedy and a combination of events in her life, to direct her from a dream of becoming a Pharmacist, into broadcasting.

“I believe God has time for everything. When He tells you He’s going to bless you, He will bless you in His own time and when He says something, His word is bond, it doesn’t change. You just need to have faith and believe,” she added.

The ace broadcaster revealed that if she hadn’t become a broadcaster, she would probably have become an investigator because, “she loves to dig up things”.

Doreen Andoh, the queen of the airwaves, as she’s affectionately called by many, is one of the longest serving radio presenters in Ghana.

Below are the lessons from Doreen Andoh’s interview with Rev. Albert Ocran:

Recognition. Every award is another reminder of God’s hand upon my life. I am always grateful to God and don’t take them for granted.

Staying Motivated. After 26 years of hosting the same show, I still spend loads of time on preparation, reading and research.

Greatest Lessons. In August 2010 on Springboard, my top three career lessons were humility, creativity and respect. Today, they are patience, understanding and people skills.

Serendipity. God used my personal tragedy and a combination of events in my life to navigate me from my pharmaceutical dreams into broadcasting.

Curiosity. If I didn’t become a broadcaster, I would probably have become an investigator. I love watching CSI and trying to unravel mysteries.

Motherhood. I feel truly blessed to be a mother to my twins. An effective support system is a priceless requirement for any mother who is a career professional.

Divine Hand. God literally sent a relay of angels or Good Samaritans to support me at a crucial time in my life. When you pray God listens. And when He talks, we must listen.

Greatest Asset. My greatest asset in life is my family and the blessing of knowing that we are all there for each other.

Mentoring. My life was positively influenced in St. Roses by Father Andrew Campbell. Over the years, my big mentor and confidante has been Phyllis Marie Christian.

Hobbies. I love reading, listening to music and dancing. I consistently do all three in my work.