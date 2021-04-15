A Ho High court, deferred to Thursday, April 15, its ruling on a bail application by Philip Caesar Kumah, 20, who allegedly beat his 32-year-old girlfriend, resulting in her death later in hospital.

Counsel for the accused, Mr Raymond Akpatsa, filed for bail for his client at the High Court last month while the case was before the Ho Magistrate Court One.

The High Court initially fixed Monday, April 12, for the ruling but the date coincided with the vaccination of the staff of the Judicial Service in Ho against COVID-19, hence, the adjournment.

Meanwhile, the magistrate court presided over by Mr Robert Addo has heard that Kumah and the deceased, Elizabeth Yesutor Akpalu, were Level 200 and Level 300 students respectively of the E. P. University College, in Ho.

Sergeant Ben Amoako, who presented the facts, said quarrels often ensued between the lovers, during which the accused assaulted the deceased.

Recently, the prosecution said, another misunderstanding arose between them in Ho and Kumah beat her up again.

After the assault, the deceased complained repeatedly to a friend about the persistent pains she suffered in her heart and how she was no longer able to breathe with ease, the court was told.

Sgt Amoako said Akpalu was finally taken to the Ho Teaching Hospital, on March 7, but died the next day while on treatment.

According to the prosecution, Kumah denied knowledge of the cause of his fiancée’s death in his caution statement.

The body of the deceased has been handed over to the family for burial and Kumah who is on a provisional charge of murder will appear before the magistrate court again on April 22.