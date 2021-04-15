Chief Executive Officer Of defunct Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, has reacted after Ghanaians have called for him to be jailed instead of Akuapem Poloo.

Following Poloo’s conviction for posing nude with her seven-year-old son, Ghanaians have demanded the court rather cuts the actress some slack and rather deal with Nana Appiah Mensah.

A #FreeAkuapemPoloo movement is ongoing on social media, with Ghanaians advocating for authorities to divert their attention to other cases.

Of the many cases and personalities mentioned, NAM 1 topped the chart for his Menzgold non-payment saga.

The business mogul’s nerve has been touched with the demands as he was forced to react.

He took to Twitter to say he is not a criminal like he has been labeled, adding that until he is proven guilty, Ghanaians should get off his case.

He also reminded his accusers that he had been charged and acquitted for similar charges in the States before adding that history will repeat itself.

For the unbelieving lot, a charged NAM 1 said his grandmother isn’t the judge for which he would have been given undeserved pardon.