Former Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey has left his role as the head coach of Ghana Premier League side, Elmina Sharks.

Odartey took over the club after Yaw Acheampong and his deputy, Felix Aboagye was shown the exit on the grounds of poor performance before the end of the first round of the season.

The former Royal Anderlecht midfielder was expected to steer the club until the end of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

According to Cape Coast-based Ahomka FM, the 46-year-old has left the club, citing personal reasons.

Odartey recorded his biggest win as Sharks defeated Asante Kotoko 1-0 at the Nduom Stadium.

He played 4 matches picking 3 wins and lost 4-0 to Liberty Professionals.

Assistant Coach Sam Addo has now taken over the club.

Elmina Sharks occupy a decent 12th position on the league table with 26 points and will play as guest to Inter Allies in the matchday 21 games at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.