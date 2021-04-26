Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame’s kids, Sir Kwame Bota Apau, and Santi Nsiah Apau have got social media buzzing with their latest video.

The 11-year-old boy and his little sister have swept their fans and followers off their feet with a video of them rapping like professionals.

In the video, though the spotlight was on Sir Bota, his sister, Sante stood by him as they both rapped a song by Nerdout Music.

The young man in his caption of the post said his daddy was not aware he could rap like that.

The duo have earned massive love from their fans who have sighted the video.

Many have predicted that the children will be able to step into their father’s shoes one day or even become greater.

Watch the video below: