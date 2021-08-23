Veteran politician, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has shared a funny story of why he quit the Catholic Church in 1967.

He became a member of the Martyrs of Uganda Catholic Church at Mamprobi in Accra after baptism and was given the English name Bernard.

The former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress said he was an ardent member and participated in all activities of the Martyrs of Uganda Catholic Church.

However, one Sunday during harvest, he decided to play some pranks while foodstuffs were being auctioned to raise money for church activities.

“I mentioned huge amounts when the goods were being auction but I was unlucky when no one beat me to the amount I mention for a loaf of bread,” Mr Jacobs stated.

After service, he said the planning committee asked him to make the payment and come for his bread.

“At once I started sweating looking for a place of escape; at their blindside, I escaped and never came back to the church,” Mr Jacobs laughed hysterically.

Play attached audio for more: