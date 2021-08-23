Ghanaian music producer cum musician, Skonti, has revealed that he was never given credit for producing Raquel’s 2014 hit single Sweetio, which featured Sarkodie.

In an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show, the music producer narrated the instance that led to the total fallout between him and the singer’s record label at the time.

“We were all in a record label trying to come up together that was the whole plan. I produced her first single ‘Odo’ with ‘Sweetie;… at the time I felt I wasn’t getting what I needed so I wanted to branch out and that’s what brought about the whole confusion between me and the label,” Skonti told Andy Dosty.

MORE:

The Mad-Time Entertainment superstar and in-house producer, Skonti, real name Kojo Asante Opoku, continued that “they decided not to give me the credit so what they did was they took the beat gave it to Genius Selection to reproduce the same thing I produced.”

Skonti is well known for producing Kwaw Kese’s hit song; ‘Dondo’ featuring BET Award winner and SarkCess Music boss, Sarkodie, highly rated Nigeria singer, Mr Eazi alongside AMG’s superstar, Medikal.