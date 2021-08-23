Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey Korle Constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has earned the admiration of many Ghanaians on social media.

This was after she posted a photo of herself on a tour in her constituency.

In the photo, which has got many talking, the MP, who is also the first daughter of late ex-President Jerry Rawlings, was seen squatting before a toddler.

The baby held on tight unto her mother in an attempt to walk towards the MP.

The MP’s nose mask in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic did not prevent her from giving off a broad smile towards the child.

She took to her Facebook page to share the photo as she makes a bold statement about leadership.

She wrote:

The sanctity of a promise is only as good as the integrity of the person who makes it – Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP.

Many social media users, who have chanced on the post, cannot help but shower her with endless praise over the bond with her constituents.

To some people, she could be the first female president if she so desires due to her leadership skills.

