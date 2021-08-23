Deputy Minister for Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, says the government recognises the outstanding contribution of teachers to the development of the country.

Speaking at a ceremony to launch the 2021 edition of Ghana Teachers Prize at the NAGRAT Lyceum in Accra, he said government and other education stakeholders will continue to hold teachers in high esteem and ensure their efforts are recognised.

“With a deep sense of pride, we recognise the essential contribution of members of our noble profession to the socio-economic development of our country,” he said.

“The government of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will sustain its commitment to the welfare and motivation of teachers,” he added.

The Deputy Minister said the Ghana Teachers Prize is a transparent, fair, and meritorious system which has since 1995 been awarding most outstanding teachers. He said the scheme is a great one which is worth sustaining.

The Deputy Minister launched the award scheme on behalf of the Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.

Also present were representatives of various teacher unions including the Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers – Ghana.

The award scheme, which has been scheduled for October 5 to mark World Teachers’ Day, will be held in Sunyani in the Bono Region. It will be under the theme: ‘Teachers Wanted: Reclaiming Teaching and Learning for a Human-Centred Recovery.’

Some 20 teachers across the country have been shortlisted for the ultimate prize. The first prize winner will walk away with a three-bedroom house, with the second and third prize winners walking away with a double cabin pick-up and saloon car respectively.