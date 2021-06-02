Tuesday, June 1, marked the birthday of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey Korle Constituency and first daughter of the late Flt. Lt Jerry John Rawlings, Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings.

Ghanaians massively celebrated her with wonderful messages on their social media handle, on Facebook to be specific.

The commenters, the majority being her constituents, wished her a happy and glorious birthday and in addition, said that her exceptional leadership as an MP qualifies her to be a potential President of Ghana in the near future.

After reigning countless and immeasurable blessings on her in appreciation of her selflessness, dedication, commitment and hard work to the service of the people in the Klottey Korle Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, they decided to motivate her to take a step further up in her political journey.

“Happy birthday Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings and future president of Ghana. It is my wish that God blesses you with an extraordinary strength, grace, and courage to continue the good work and to continue with your father’s legacies of selfless service in your political journey,” one Facebook friend commented.

“Happy birthday Dr Zanetor. You are a lovely and hardworking person and I believe you are Ghana’s future lady president,” one Facebook friend also commented.

“Can’t wait for you to become president someday. Happy birthday Dr Zanetor Rawlings. You are doing well for your lovely constituency,” another person commented.

“A blissful birthday to you our future president. Long life and and more wisdom,” someone also said.