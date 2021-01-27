All four children of the late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings earlier this morning followed the cortege with their father’s remains to the Black Star Square.
The children – Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, Kimathi Rawlings, Amina Rawlings and Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings – all donned in black outfits, solemnly followed the casket of their late father.
READ ALSO:
Mr Rawlings will be laid to rest today, Wednesday, January 27, 2021, after the ceremony.
#RawlingsGoesHome #JoySMS #AMShow pic.twitter.com/hfBohQIOv2— Elton Brobbey (@EltonBrobbey) January 27, 2021