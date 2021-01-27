All is set for the state funeral of former President Jerry John Rawlings at the Independence Square today, Wednesday January 27, 2021.

The former President died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness on November 12, 2020.

Mr Rawlings has been eulogised as contributing immensely to the thriving of democratic rule and stability in Ghana.

His journey to the ancestral world started on Sunday with a Catholic Requiem Mass at the Holy Spirit Cathedral and a vigil at the Air Force Officers Mess in Accra.

The late Jerry John Rawlings was laid in state on Monday, January 25th and Tuesday, January 26th, at the Accra International Conference Centre for various interest groups and members of the public to have an opportunity to pay their last respects.

President Akufo-Addo and Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, together with their respective spouses filed past the remains of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Among other statesmen who paid their last respects were former presidents John Mahama and John Agyekum Kufuor.

Today, a state burial will be held at the Black Star Square.

He will be subsequently conveyed to the Military Cemetery in Burma Camp where he will be buried.