A Tanzanian female Member of Parliament (MP), Condester Sichwale, was on Tuesday, June 1, thrown out of the parliament by the Speaker of the House for wearing tight trousers.



Madam Sichwale was kicked out after a male colleague, Hussein Amar, complained about her mode of dressing, Global Publishers reports.



In a viral video, Mr Amar could be heard speaking against his colleague, noting that parliament was a mirror of society; hence they needed to be a good example.





“Parliament is a mirror of society and Tanzania, and some of our sisters are wearing strange clothes and are legislators. What are they showing to the society?”



When the Speaker asked that he names the person he was referring to, the MP pointed in the direction of her outfit but did not mention her name.

The Speaker politely asked the female MP to quietly leave and dress properly to be allowed back to parliament.