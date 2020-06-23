A beautiful family photo of the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has popped up on the internet.

The photo sighted by Adomonline.com on Instagram captured the NDC stalwart pose with his wife and four children made up of two boys and two girls.

The photo comes months after his account of one of his sons losing his job due to his political affiliation.

The photo which happens to be the first of the family on the internet has attracted numerous reactions.

