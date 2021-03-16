Ghanaians will on Sunday, March 21, 2021, hold a national day of prayer over the recurring debates of the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, I+ (LGBTQI+) agenda in Ghana.

This will be organised by the Ghana Christian Council and other Ecumenical bodies in collaboration with the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Church of Pentecost, Burma Camp Worship Centre, in Accra.

It will be an hour and thirty minutes long prayer marathon on the theme: Homosexuality, A detestable sin to God.

Scriptural reference will be from Leviticus 20:18, Romans 1:18-32 and 1 Corinthians 6:9-11.

Speakers for the event include Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Most Rev Dr Paul Boafo of the Christian Council, Rev Prof Paul Frimpong Manso, Bishop Dag Heward Mills and Most Rev Philip Naameh.

Read the full details below: