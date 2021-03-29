Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has taken to his Facebook page to wish his boss, President Akufo-Addo a happy birthday.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday to my boss, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. May God bless you for all the good works you continue to do for Ghana.”

President Akufo-Addo, on Monday, March 29, marked his 77th Birthday.

He received tons of good wishes from family and loved ones including his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.