Christians on social media are expressing their displeasure at this racy nun outfit fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, rocked to a movie premiere on Sunday, March 28.

The movie, the Prophetess by Toyin Abraham, had a theme for the guests to dress like church workers. Toyin chose to dress like a Nun. Her outfit however had high slits that went up to her privates.

Some Christians felt offended by it and expressed their displeasure. According to them, she can’t try this fashion statement using a Hijab.

Meanwhile, Toyin saw some of the comments and responded.

According to her, most Nigerians are hypocrites because she is not the first to outdoor a racy nun outfit.

She explained by sharing photos of people who equally wore such outfits without being bashed.

Taking to her Instagram after she had been lambasted, Toyin wrote:

This message is to tell you all that you no get sense 👏👏👏👏👏👏 not an explanation.

Honestly Nigerians have refused to be liberated when it comes to fashion and depicting themes, when will you get it into your empty skulls that costumes can carry crucifix and doesn’t mean its a sign of disrespect.

People dress like sexy nuns all day, for all sorts of events and Halloween etc yet y’all on my page crying and wailing like I killed someone in your family 🤣 just because I’m Nigerian but if it’s Kim or your RiRi or Beyoncé now, you will be hearing aww, so hot, my role model 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Bloody Hypocrites.

Behind closed door y’all disgusting and doing nasty shit, even you pastors who come on here to preach, na una fuck your ushers and church members pass, hiss , most of you are so way back and your lack of exposure is really disturbing you lots.

You don’t even know what art is when you see it. I learnt fashion internationally, break fashion boundaries and I’m a risk taker, you will never be able to understand me cause I will always stay true to what I love and will never do anything to please anyone but myself.

If you are expecting that apology you are preaching on my page from me you will be waiting till eternity, take your frustrations to the blogs, but when you come to my page , I will give you your size.

By now I felt your brains should have told you that I’m not your basic fellow Nigerian and I do not follow the rules of your society, I make my own rules.

Doesn’t mean any of you are holier than I am or better human beings than me, all the parasites infesting Nigeria and spoiling the youths currently you haven’t done anything about that it’s my outfit that’s your headache 🤣🤣🤣🤣👏👏👏👏

Wow what a wow such a delight right ✌️✌️ when you finish ranting don’t forget I empower your youths year via @tiannahstylingfashionacademy, train them , put them back into the system so they can be their own bosses and useful to Nigeria, KEYPAD WARRIORS WHAT HAVE YOU DONE FOR YOUR COUNTRY TODAY????

See more photos of her outfit, the comments, and her response below: