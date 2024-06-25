Ghanaian socialite and media personality Efia Odo has publicly condemned a new social media challenge that involves women wearing nun outfits.

Taking to her social media platforms, Odo expressed her disapproval, describing the Kiki Challenge as disrespectful to Christianity.

In a series of posts, Efia Odo did not hold back her thoughts on the matter.

“That Kiki challenge is a disgusting challenge. Do all the sexy sh*t y’all want but leave Christianity and the church out of it. Y’all not afraid of God and will do anything ‘cuz it’s a trend,” she wrote, highlighting her frustration with the trend that she believes mocks religious practices.

Efia Odo further distanced herself from the challenge, stating, “I’ve never been in a nun’s dress. I’ve never been the type to directly play in God’s face. The plan is not to stay in sin, but to move towards a path of righteousness.”

Meanwhile, she emphasized her commitment to her faith and her journey towards a more devout Christian life.

Reflecting on her personal spiritual journey, Efia Odo shared her background and reconnection with her faith.

“I was born in a Christian home, I worshipped Jesus all my life. Yes, at one point I wanted to find God on my own and ran away from the church. I felt empty when I stopped worshipping Christ. Now I’m back in Christ and no one can tell me otherwise. If you think I’m brainwashed, then let me be, I don’t need to be saved.”

Her comments have sparked a variety of reactions on social media, with supporters praising her for standing up for her beliefs and critics arguing that her stance might be too harsh on those participating in the trend.

