Former Member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Kwartei Titus-Glover, has waded into a directive by the Auditor-General to former Rector of the University for Professional Studies, Professor Joshua Alabi, which is asking him to refund with interest an amount of almost GH¢300,000.00.00.

The Acting Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, in the audited report of public boards, corporations and other statutory institutions ending December 2019, directed that Prof Alabi be made to refund the money which was expended in the procurement of legal services between 2014 and 2017 without evidence of work

“We noted during our review that, Management of UPSA, Accra, signed a retainer agreement dated 16th March 2014 and paid an amount of GH¢263,670.00 to Lithur Brew and Company, a law firm as retainer fees without evidence of the provision of any legal services to the university. We advised that the former Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joshua Alabi and Lithur Brew and Company be made to refund the amount with an interest at the prevailing Bank of Ghana interest rate,” the report said.

But Prof Alabi said the Auditor-General’s work was a done in a shoddy manner without regard to a fair hearing.

However, speaking on the matter on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, the former lawmaker described the development as unfortunate.

Former MP for Tema East constituency, Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover

“I won’t be happy if I were Prof Alabi. Auditing is very important and so to go to the media and bring such information without hearing his side of the story is very bad and not professional.

“It is important that he is given the opportunity to respond to such queries,” he said.

Mr Titus-Glover further called on Ghanaians not to rush into judging without knowing the truth of the matter.

“Let’s not rush into this matter. Let’s give the opportunity for people allegedly accused of wrongdoing to speak on the matter before we draw any conclusion,” he urged.

Mr Titus-Glover wants the Auditor-General to come clear on the matter.