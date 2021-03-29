A mum-of-two woke up to find a burglar standing at the bottom of her bed before he ‘realised’ he was in the wrong house and fled.

Sophia-Louise Crawford said she was jilted awake at 5am by the feeling that someone was staring at her inside the homes she shares with her family in Dunfermline, Scotland.

The 26-year-old said she locked eyes with the callous burglar who blurted out ‘sorry wrong house’ before fleeing.

Sophia, who lives with her husband Kieran, 29, and their two children aged two and four, told the Daily Record : “My husband is in the army so it’s quite lucky he was home as he’s away a lot.

“I sleep on the side of the bed closest to the door and I just woke up. The guy was standing there looking at me.

“I said ‘hello’ as I was quite confused. Straight away I realised I didn’t know him and shouted ‘what the hell’ and my husband woke up.”

Kieran was woken by her screams and chased the intruder downstairs as his wife ran to check on their kids.

Sophia continued: “At first I just thought am I dreaming? But then our eyes locked and I looked at his face, he looked frightened.

“I thought oh my god the kids and then he said ‘oh sorry, wrong house’.

“I thought maybe someone was drunk and came into the house by accident.

“I just couldn’t believe it. I thought maybe it was a mistake but I was totally in shock.”

The family believe the burglar used this broom handle to break into the property (Image: dailyrecord.co.uk)

The burglar had ransacked the children’s room and the cupboard doors were left open.

The downstairs of their property was in a similar state and every room had been raided.

Sophia said the thief made off with their children’s Xbox and iPad among several other items and they believe he had an accomplice who helped him remove items from the property before he entered their bedroom.

Their doors were all locked at the time of the break-in and her husband discovered a broken broom handle in their kitchen which he thinks the crooks used to enter their home.

The family have been left shaken up by their terrifying ordeal as cops continue to hunt the person responsible.

Sophia said: “My wee boy he’s so upset as he had his iPad stolen. He’s only four so he’s quite shaken up.”

The family are urging other homeowners to make sure their doors and windows are locked at night so any would-be thieves cannot gain entry.

Chief Inspector Michael Williamson said : “Officers are continuing with enquiries after break-ins to properties in Willowbank Brae in Dunfermline on Friday, 19 March.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind home owners of the importance of home security and I would ask that anyone who has any information regarding these crimes to contact 101, quoting 0393 of 19 March.”

The culprit is described as being in his late twenties or early thirties with dark hair and around 5 ft 10.