The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), has been honoured for his immense contribution to the party.

This was from his two National Deputies; Perpetual Lomokie Akwada and Joseph Kwayaja and 15 Regional Organisers.

The honour, which was a citation with a glowing tribute, acknowledged him for his hard work and dedication as he marks his 3rd anniversary as an office holder, today, July 8, 2021.

The words captured on the citation read: “You have provided the NPP Youth Wing with quality leadership grounded in organisational commitment and patriotism. As a firm and charismatic leader, you have shown the true essence of leadership by leading the NPP Youth Wing to protect the gains of our great party in ensuring victory in the 2020 General Election. You have diligently kept the vibrancy and visibility of the NPP Youth Wing intact. We are proud to celebrate you and your achievements as our leader.”

Nana B, touting his achievements over the years, said but for the support of his deputies, he wouldn’t have done it all by himself.

“Over the period, together with my two able deputies (Perpetual Lomokie Akwada and Joseph Kwayaja) we have achieved a lot in making the youth wing much stronger, united and result-driven,” he lauded.

Henry Nana Boakye, National Youth Organiser – NPP

ALSO READ:

He added: “In as much as I’m excited about this awesome recognition, I’m equally challenged not to rest on my laurels but strive to work assiduously to make the youth wing more attractive, vibrant and relevant to the Ghanaian youth.”

Admitting there are some challenges confronting the youth, he noted the unflinching support and constructive criticism of the youth “give me strong assurance that we can resolve many of the lingering issues collectively.”